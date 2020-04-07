Garry Michael Brown, 50, of Piedmont passed away Saturday, April 04, 2020 at Riverview Regional Medical Center. Survivors include his parents, Rev. Garry and Linda Brown; sisters, Cynthia Ray (Shannon) and Melinda Roberts (Joel); nieces, Erin and Lexi Ray, and Emily Roberts; and nephews, Dr. Josiah Roberts (Jessica) and Nathan Roberts. Pallbearers will be family. Michael was a 1987 graduate of Piedmont High School and attended Jacksonville State University for two years where he was a member of the Marching Southerners. He graduated from the University of the State of New York with an ADN degree in Nursing and obtained his MBA degree from Keller Graduate School. Michael was an avid Auburn football fan and enjoyed watching and attending games. He enjoyed spending time with his fur babies Gabby, Jasmine, and Bella. He loved his nieces and nephews and spoiled them at any opportunity. Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roy and Mary Coogler; Frances Brown; and Loys Brown. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to Piedmont Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 333, Piedmont, AL 36272. The family will have a private graveside service. Thompson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 7, 2020