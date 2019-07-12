Guest Book View Sign Service Information Anniston Memorial Funeral Home 3865 US Highway 431 North Anniston , AL 36206 (256)-820-0024 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Angel Grove Baptist Church Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Angel Grove Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

A Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Gary Angel, 72, will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Angel Grove Baptist Church. Rev. Jerry Starling will be officiating. Burial will follow the service at Seven Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Mr. Angel went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 50 years, Brenda Walker Angel of Jacksonville; his two children, Brad Angel (Summer) and Amy Angel Williamson (Jason), all of Jacksonville; five grandchildren, Drew Angel, Camryn Angel, Parker Angel, Lillie Mae Sherman, Zoe Boothe and Wilson Boothe; his brother, Jeff Angel (Debbie) of Jacksonville; his sister, Becky Craven (Danny) of Jacksonville; and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Drew Angel, Wilson Boothe, Will Angel, Chase Craven, Todd Craven, Andy Craven, Danny Kiker and Joe Albright. Honorary pallbearers will be "The Supper Club". Mr. Angel was preceded in death by his parents, Clytus Angel and Dora Sue Johnson Angel. As a man of integrity, compassion and generosity, Mr. Angel will be remembered for the many lives he touched throughout his community and Calhoun County. Mr. Angel was a member of Angel Grove Baptist Church in Jacksonville, a graduate of JSU, and the owner of Calhoun Development Company, Inc. Upon graduating college, Mr. Angel began his lifelong career in the construction business, building thousands of houses for the residents of Calhoun County, Alabama and Okaloosa County, Florida. He was talented as a building contractor and also as a basketball player. In 2009, Mr. Angel was inducted into the JSU Hall of Fame for his notable basketball career as a Gamecock. Mr. Angel impacted the lives of those he met and was a gentle giant with a giving heart. In his spare time he enjoyed being with his family, especially his grandchildren. 