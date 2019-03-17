Gary Dewitt "Boogerman" Ashley, 59, of Oxford died on March 11,2019 at Regional Medical Center after suffering a brief illness.
A celebration of life will be on Saturday, March 23, 2019, 3:00 PM in the Event Center located at Miller Funeral Home.
Gary is survived by his mother, Maxine B. Ashley, son, Dewitt Ashley, daughter, Autumn Ashley, sister, Melanie A. Caves, granddaughter, Skylan J. Fisher all of Oxford and a niece, Savanna L. Simpson of Roswell, GA.
Gary was preceded in death by his father, William "Red" Ashley and a sister, Rhonda D. Ashley.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , including your church.
Miller Funeral Home and Crematory
256-831-4611
Miller Funeral Home
50 Hamric Drive East
Oxford, AL 36203
(256) 831-4611
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 17, 2019