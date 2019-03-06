Celebration of life service will be at 6pm Wednesday, March 6th, 2019, at Williams Southside Funeral Home for Gary Franklin Haynes, age 62, of Jacksonville, who died on Wednesday, February 27th, 2019. Richard Robertson will officiate. Williams Southside is in charge of the arrangements. Mr. Haynes retired from the Anniston Army Depot, where he worked for 35 years. Mr. Haynes is preceded in death by his father, Billy Haynes, mother Mary F. Haynes, and son, Jeff Haynes. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Kitchens Haynes, son, Michael (Joy) Haynes, of Mississippi, daughters, Michelle Haynes (Nick) Duckett, Misty Haynes, stepsons, Freddie (Ginger) Kitchens, Jason (Quanah) Kitchens, grandchildren, Londyn Duckett, Liam Duckett, Elliana Haynes, Van Haynes, step grandchildren, Hayley Kitchens, Emery Kitchens, Kenleigh Kitchens, Bennett Kitchens, Camden Kitchens, and special pet Jake. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Special thanks to Michael Gladden, Jacksonville Police Department, Calhoun County investigator and coroner. The family will receive friends from 5pm until time of service on Wednesday, March 6th, 2019, at Williams Southside Funeral Home.