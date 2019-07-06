Gary J. Rollins, 65, died Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Dryden Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jeff Layton officiating. Burial will follow in Edwardsville City Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM. Dryden Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife Wanda Rollins of Heflin; his sister, Rita Elaine Rollins Harris of Anniston; Nieces Jennifer Koon, Misty Shelton Gunnin and Emily Haynes; nephews Bobby Shelton and Corey Giles; Great Nieces Sara Rollins Koon, Addison Shelton and Reagan Haynes; Great Nephews Reaves Koon, Aiden Gunnin, Trey Shelton and Austin Haynes.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Shelton, Donald Gunnin, Donald Rudeseal, Bobby Shelton, Alvin Cheatwood, and Keith Koon.
Mr. Rollins was a native and resident of Cleburne County and a member of Edwardsville Baptist Church. He served in the National Guard for over 20 years. Gary was operator of Edwardsville General Store for 10 years. He loved the outdoors, where he loved to hunt and raise a garden. Gary was a great husband. He was preceded in death by his parents, Milford James and Virginia Rollins.
Published in The Anniston Star on July 6, 2019