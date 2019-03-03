Gary Lynn Page

Gary Lynn Page, 64, of Anniston, AL passed away on February 24, 2019.
Mr. Page was a graduate of Columbus College and served as an officer in the US Army. He retired as an US Army civilian employee.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law MAJ Jonathan and DR Amy Page of Alexandria, VA; his daughter and son-in-law Mr. and Mrs. Jeremy and Jennifer Boling of Alexandria, AL; and grandchildren Audrey and Alex Boling.
He was predeceased by his parents and a brother.
His ashes will be interred in the family plot in Alma, GA
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 3, 2019
