Mr. Gary 'Dad' Thingelstad, 74 of Weaver, passed away on June 24, 2020 after a well fought battle of over 10 years with cancer. He is survived by his daughter, Christianne White (Bobby White); his son, Robbie J. Thingelstad (Dianna Thingelstad); grandchildren, Bradley J. Thingelstad, Brian C. Thingelstad, Hunter White, Brooklyn Campbell; sister, Sherelle Bowerman (Paul Bowerman); fur baby, Lil Bit; brother in law, Earl Rushe (Patty Rushe); close friends, Keith and Kathy Clay, and extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother, Catherine Metcalf; father, Norman Thingelstad, and a sister, Barbara Green. Mr. Thingelstad retired from the FAA as an air traffic controller after 30 years of service. He worked at the Anniston Airport as a manager of the air traffic control. He was in the United States Air Force where he served proudly for 4 years. Mr. Thingelstad always had a smile on his face. To his family and friends , he was the greatest man they ever knew. Mr. Thingelstad will forever live in our hearts. Thank you, Dad. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611

Published in The Anniston Star on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
50 Hamric Drive East
Oxford, AL 36203
(256) 831-4611
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
