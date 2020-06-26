Mr. Gary 'Dad' Thingelstad, 74 of Weaver, passed away on June 24, 2020 after a well fought battle of over 10 years with cancer. He is survived by his daughter, Christianne White (Bobby White); his son, Robbie J. Thingelstad (Dianna Thingelstad); grandchildren, Bradley J. Thingelstad, Brian C. Thingelstad, Hunter White, Brooklyn Campbell; sister, Sherelle Bowerman (Paul Bowerman); fur baby, Lil Bit; brother in law, Earl Rushe (Patty Rushe); close friends, Keith and Kathy Clay, and extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother, Catherine Metcalf; father, Norman Thingelstad, and a sister, Barbara Green. Mr. Thingelstad retired from the FAA as an air traffic controller after 30 years of service. He worked at the Anniston Airport as a manager of the air traffic control. He was in the United States Air Force where he served proudly for 4 years. Mr. Thingelstad always had a smile on his face. To his family and friends , he was the greatest man they ever knew. Mr. Thingelstad will forever live in our hearts. Thank you, Dad. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store