Gay Eloise Lindsey Reed, age 82, and lifelong resident of Piedmont, Alabama passed away on February 10th, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Eloise was the middle child born to Burnett and Thelma Lindsey on May 24, 1937. She is survived by two daughters, Sharon Reed Barnes and Terri Reed Naugher (Kenneth); grandchildren, Peyton Barnes Walton (Nick) and Jeremy Barnes (Melody);great grandchildren, Chloe Liam, Tristan Ada Grace, Annabelle and Maddie. She is also survived by two brothers, Billy Lindsey (Jane) and Ken Lindsey (Molene); two sisters, Dotha Dempsey and Diane Marshall along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray; great-grandson, Noah; son-in-law, James; and parents, Burnett and Thelma. Her daughters wish to extend a very special thanks to the Encompass Hospice staff, Cassie, Dale and Rodney, for making her last days pleasant ones. The date and time for her memorial service will be announced. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Dementia and Alzheimer's Research in her honor. Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory in charge of arrangements.