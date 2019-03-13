Funeral service for Mrs. Gay Smith Thomas, 59, will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. Rev. Tim Thomas, Rev. Bradley Mullinax and Rev. Mike Snyder will be officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 4-8 p.m. Burial will follow the service in Anniston Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Thomas went home to be with her Lord on Monday, March 11, 2019. Survivors include her husband, Mike Thomas of Anniston; her daughter, Bethany (Bradley) Mullinax of Gadsden; three grandchildren, Jameson Tucker Mullinax, Elizabeth Harper Mullinax and Jon-William Thomas Mullinax; her parents, Alton and Virginia Smith of Sylacauga; one sister, Genny (Lynn) Bates of Sylacauga; her mother-in-law, Martha Thomas of Anniston; and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Matt Thomas, Brody Thomas, Brandt Thomas, Jesse Heifner, David McFarland and Jameson Mullinax. Mrs. Thomas was a member of Eastaboga Baptist Church where she taught classes and helped with the pre-school aged children. Mrs. Thomas worked in the nursing field for 25 years, where 23 of those years she was employed at RMC Anniston. While working at RMC she was certified as a psychiatric nurse and also served as a case manager. In her spare time Mrs. Thomas enjoyed writing poetry, but her favorite passion was loving and spending time with her grandchildren. In honor of Mrs. Thomas being a liver transplant recipient, the family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations are to be made in Mrs. Thomas' memory, to the Alabama Organ Center, 502 20th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233, ATTN: Finance Department. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gay Smith Thomas.
Anniston Memorial Funeral Home
3865 US Highway 431 North
Anniston, AL 36206
(256) 820-0024
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 13, 2019