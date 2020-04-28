Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gayle L. Martin. View Sign Service Information K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Crematory 322 Nisbet Street NW Jacksonville , AL 36265 (256)-435-7042 Send Flowers Obituary

Private services will be held for Mrs. Gayle L. Martin, 81, of Jacksonville.

Mrs. Martin passed away on April 26, 2020 at Piedmont Health Care.

Mrs. Martin's entire life was oriented exclusively to helping, supporting,

and encouraging others. She approached life with a "can do", enthusiastic

and loving attitude. Following graduation from Mercyhurst College in Erie,

PA in 1960, she married Lt. Richard Martin and spent the next 29 years

establishing 17 different households for their 3 children, in a multitude of

stateside and overseas assignments. Upon retirement from the Army in 1989,

Gayle and Col (ret) Martin established home in Jacksonville, AL. The

ensuing years were devoted to her family, especially their grandchildren,

her parish church (St. Charles), and volunteering her time and talents to a

multitude of groups, projects, and charitable events.

Mrs. Martin is preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Elizabeth Martin; her

parents, Leo and Louise Cummings; and a brother, Charles Cummings.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Col. Richard H. Martin, USA

(ret) of Jacksonville, AL; a daughter, Marykaren Martin Cox and her husband,

Clay, of Wellington, AL; a son, Michael S. Martin and his wife, Mary, of

Burke, VA; grandchildren, Morgan Cox Jennings and her husband, Blake,

Nicholas Martin, Christopher Martin, Gabriel Cox, and Ian Martin; and many

nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, contributions of any amount can be made to the Gayle

Cummings Martin Endowed Scholarship Fund at Mercyhurst University, 501 E.

38th Street, Erie, PA 16546. These scholarships will be award to students

pursuing careers in the health services field.

The Martin family expresses our profound appreciation and gratitude for the

compassionate and loving care provided by the Piedmont Health Care Center

for the past 18 months.

Online condolences may be made to the family at

K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center

322 Nisbet Street NW

Jacksonville, AL 36265

(256) 435-7042

Private services will be held for Mrs. Gayle L. Martin, 81, of Jacksonville.Mrs. Martin passed away on April 26, 2020 at Piedmont Health Care.Mrs. Martin's entire life was oriented exclusively to helping, supporting,and encouraging others. She approached life with a "can do", enthusiasticand loving attitude. Following graduation from Mercyhurst College in Erie,PA in 1960, she married Lt. Richard Martin and spent the next 29 yearsestablishing 17 different households for their 3 children, in a multitude ofstateside and overseas assignments. Upon retirement from the Army in 1989,Gayle and Col (ret) Martin established home in Jacksonville, AL. Theensuing years were devoted to her family, especially their grandchildren,her parish church (St. Charles), and volunteering her time and talents to amultitude of groups, projects, and charitable events.Mrs. Martin is preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Elizabeth Martin; herparents, Leo and Louise Cummings; and a brother, Charles Cummings.She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Col. Richard H. Martin, USA(ret) of Jacksonville, AL; a daughter, Marykaren Martin Cox and her husband,Clay, of Wellington, AL; a son, Michael S. Martin and his wife, Mary, ofBurke, VA; grandchildren, Morgan Cox Jennings and her husband, Blake,Nicholas Martin, Christopher Martin, Gabriel Cox, and Ian Martin; and manynieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, contributions of any amount can be made to the GayleCummings Martin Endowed Scholarship Fund at Mercyhurst University, 501 E.38th Street, Erie, PA 16546. These scholarships will be award to studentspursuing careers in the health services field.The Martin family expresses our profound appreciation and gratitude for thecompassionate and loving care provided by the Piedmont Health Care Centerfor the past 18 months.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com. K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center322 Nisbet Street NWJacksonville, AL 36265(256) 435-7042 Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close