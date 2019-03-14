Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gaynell Holley. View Sign

Funeral services for Gaynell Holley, 83 formerly of Anniston will be Saturday at 11:00 at Gray Brown Service Mortuary with Rev. Roland Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Iron City Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6-8 at the funeral home. Mrs. Holley passed away at her residence on March 12, 2019. Survivors include her daughters Deborah Chandler, Sherry Holley Abell (Jay), Cathy Holley Stephens (Bob), brothers, Ed Gorman (Susie), J.D. Gorman, Russell Robertson Jr. (Anne), William Robertson (Diane), grandsons Anthony Telleri III, Matthew (Mitch) Stephens and granddaughter Jenny Knopf (Kell) and various nieces and nephews. Mrs. Holley is preceded in death by her husband Hiram "Buddy" Holley, mother, Malvena Gorman, and brother, Robert Gorman. Pallbearers will be grandsons, brothers and nephews. Mrs. Holley was a resident of Calhoun County for 56 years. She retired from the Oxford City School after 20 plus years of service as a lunch room lady. She loved to Dance, fish, read and feed and watch the hummingbirds. She was an avid Alabama Football Fan and request Alabama Football attire be worn to the viewing and the service. Online condolences made at Funeral services for Gaynell Holley, 83 formerly of Anniston will be Saturday at 11:00 at Gray Brown Service Mortuary with Rev. Roland Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Iron City Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6-8 at the funeral home. Mrs. Holley passed away at her residence on March 12, 2019. Survivors include her daughters Deborah Chandler, Sherry Holley Abell (Jay), Cathy Holley Stephens (Bob), brothers, Ed Gorman (Susie), J.D. Gorman, Russell Robertson Jr. (Anne), William Robertson (Diane), grandsons Anthony Telleri III, Matthew (Mitch) Stephens and granddaughter Jenny Knopf (Kell) and various nieces and nephews. Mrs. Holley is preceded in death by her husband Hiram "Buddy" Holley, mother, Malvena Gorman, and brother, Robert Gorman. Pallbearers will be grandsons, brothers and nephews. Mrs. Holley was a resident of Calhoun County for 56 years. She retired from the Oxford City School after 20 plus years of service as a lunch room lady. She loved to Dance, fish, read and feed and watch the hummingbirds. She was an avid Alabama Football Fan and request Alabama Football attire be worn to the viewing and the service. Online condolences made at www.graybrownservice.com Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Gray Brown-Service Mortuary

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close