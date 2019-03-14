Funeral services for Gaynell Holley, 83 formerly of Anniston will be Saturday at 11:00 at Gray Brown Service Mortuary with Rev. Roland Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Iron City Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6-8 at the funeral home. Mrs. Holley passed away at her residence on March 12, 2019. Survivors include her daughters Deborah Chandler, Sherry Holley Abell (Jay), Cathy Holley Stephens (Bob), brothers, Ed Gorman (Susie), J.D. Gorman, Russell Robertson Jr. (Anne), William Robertson (Diane), grandsons Anthony Telleri III, Matthew (Mitch) Stephens and granddaughter Jenny Knopf (Kell) and various nieces and nephews. Mrs. Holley is preceded in death by her husband Hiram "Buddy" Holley, mother, Malvena Gorman, and brother, Robert Gorman. Pallbearers will be grandsons, brothers and nephews. Mrs. Holley was a resident of Calhoun County for 56 years. She retired from the Oxford City School after 20 plus years of service as a lunch room lady. She loved to Dance, fish, read and feed and watch the hummingbirds. She was an avid Alabama Football Fan and request Alabama Football attire be worn to the viewing and the service. Online condolences made at www.graybrownservice.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 14, 2019