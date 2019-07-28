The Anniston Star

Gene Lewis Arnett

Service Information
Chapel Hill Funeral Home
542 West 52nd Street
Anniston, AL
36206
(256)-820-5151
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Weaver First United Methodist Church
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Weaver First United Methodist Church
Obituary
Gene Lewis Arnett, 86, of Weaver died Friday, July 26, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
He leaves his wife of 63 years, Betty Arnett; his children, Gary Arnett, Angela (Wade) Crance and son/grandson, Dalton Arnett; grandchildren, Rusty (Angela) Arnett, Hunter (Amanda) Arnett, Stan (Jessica) Crance, Rylin (Joby) Crane and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was born and raised in Sylvania, GA, the son of Otis John and Sally Arnett. He joins his parents; son, Danny Arnett; his 3 brothers; and sister in Heaven.
Mr. Arnett served in the US Army during WWII. He met his wife Betty in 1953, they married and raised their family in Weaver, AL due to his career with Monsanto.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Weaver First United Methodist Church where he was an active member for 59 years or a .
Memorial service will be held at Weaver First United Methodist Church at 11:00 am, Monday, July 29, 2019, with visitation 30 minutes prior to the service.
Chapel Hill Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Anniston Star on July 28, 2019
