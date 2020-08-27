Mr. Gene McKenzie Gillam, JR (Kenny), 50, passed away peacefully on August 22, 2020, at St. Vincent's East Hospital in Trussville, AL.

Kenny was a 1988 graduate of Jacksonville High School. He went on to attend Jacksonville State University. Kenny was employed with Century Link Telephone Company in Heflin, AL, for over 20 years.

Kenny is preceded in death by his sister, Lyndsey Gillam Lister, grandparents, Karl, and Marion Ormond of Trussville, AL, and Eugene and Katherine Gillam of East Point GA.

Kenny is survived by his mother, Lynne Ormond Gillam of Jacksonville; his father and friend, Gene McKenzie (Mac) Gillam and Robin Wilson-Coplin of Alexandria; his brothers, John Thomas Gillam of Alexandria and Mark Moreland of Savannah, GA. Also included are brother in law, James Lister, nieces Sydney and Cassidy Lister, nephews Cooper "Boog" Ford and Josh Moreland, Uncle Roger Gillam (Helen), several cousins, biggest fan, Bonny Jenkins, godson's Noah Turner and Matt Wilson, and his warrior tribe who called him "Scooter," Charlie Glazner, Tammie Howard, Dale McVeigh, Jeremy, and Sandy Turner, and Chad Wilson.

Kenny was an awesome son, brother, uncle, nephew, godfather, and friend. He enjoyed talking for hours with his mom Lynne and driving her around the river in the pontoon boat. Kenny enjoyed aggravating his dad Mac about his ice cream addiction during family gatherings. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and fishing on the Coosa River System. Kenny had several "honey holes" that only a chosen few know about. He always helped those in need and touched the lives of everyone he met. Kenny will be missed by all who knew him and never forgotten.

Please join us in a celebration of life for Kenny and Lyndsey Sunday, August 30, from 2-4 at the Jacksonville Train Depot, 650 Mountain Street NW, Jacksonville, AL 36265.





