Genie Faye Sparks, 73, of Anniston, AL. peacefully died May 24, 2020. Genie was born to Gene and Faye Sparks on March 13, 1947 in Anniston, AL. Genie is proceded in death by her husband, Rodney Hibberts, and her parents. She is survived by her loving brother and sister in law, Ted and Helen Sparks of Birmingham. Many family and friends mourn her. A celebration of Genie's life will be held at a later, safer date. For family and friends there will be a graveside service officiated by the Reverend Jamie McAdams of the Episcopal Church of St. Francis of Assisi, Birmingham, at Forestlawn Gardens, 730 Golden Springs Rd. Anniston, AL,36207, Monday, June 1, 2020 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Genie donations may be made to the 2nd Chance Women's Shelter, 613 South Wilmer Ave. Anniston, AL. 36201. Gray Brown-Service Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.graybrown service.com
Published in The Anniston Star on May 29, 2020.