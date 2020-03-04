Funeral service for Mr. Geoffrey "Alan" Robertson 54, of Anniston, will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Dean Pearce officiating. Burial will follow the service at Anniston Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until time of the service at the funeral home. Mr. Robertson passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Northeast Alabama Regional medical Center. He is preceded in death by his sister, Danielle Robertson; grandparents, Ester and Otis Robertson, and Archie and Lucille Schaeffer; and a special aunt, Bertie Meyer. Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Sabrina Brickhouse Robertson; parents, Donald A. "Robbie" and Faye S. Robertson; children, Karlie Kathleen Robertson, Cloey Robertson, Rustin Vingers, Mallory V. Smith (Jarod); his uncle Duey and Nancy Robertson; cousins, Jason Meyer, Joel Russell, Jana Hausdman, Gina Robertson and Rodney Robertson. Alan was a graduate of Walter Wellborn High School, class of 1983. He was a passionate Alabama football fan and enjoyed fishing and playing golf. He loved his family and his daughters were his whole world. He was a faithful man who loved his Heavenly Father abundantly. He was a member of Eulaton Baptist Church. Pallbearers will be Jason Meyer, Boice Turner, Dr. Paul Ryan, Kevin Dunham. Trenice Martin and Greg Street. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 4, 2020