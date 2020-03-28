The Anniston Star

George Adams (1947 - 2020)
Obituary
George Adams, 72 of Tampa, FL passed away on March 18, 2020 in Tampa, FL. George was born in Anniston, Alabama to Ralph Cleveland Adams and Alice Newman Brummel on May 11, 1947. He graduated from the University of Alabama. He worked as a physician for his private Internal Medicine practice for over 40 years. He loved his cats and all animals. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed working out and traveling. His true passion was his Alabama Crimson Tide football team. George is preceded in death by his parents and his beloved grandparents.
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 28, 2020
