George D. "Bill" Hey, age 76 of Wears Valley, TN, passed away at his home Monday, August 12, 2019. Better known as Bill, he was a man of many great talents. He served his country and fellow man honorably during his 24 year Army career that included several years enlisted followed by a direct officer commission. Bill retired as a Major. His military adventures took him overseas to many places. He served three tours in the Vietnam War first as a Special Forces medic and later as a helicopter pilot. His military awards were many and included two Bronze Stars, an Army Commendation Medal, and three Meritus Service Medals. After retiring, Bill continued his service of others and earned a dual masters degree at JSU in counseling. He spent many years as a counselor helping others work through their challenges in life. Outside of the office and clinic, you could find Bill tinkering away on anything that could be built, fixed, or improved. His love was old British roadsters and antique firearms. He found peace and comfort in music, particularly gospel folk music. He is survived by his wife, Martha "MJ" Montgomery; daughters, Kathy Woodruff (Paul), and Kristel Cronin (Jeff); son, Paul Hey (Ruth); step-children, Jill Montgomery Broom (Jerod), and Jackson Montgomery; 13 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Kay McWhorter (Robert); and brother-in-law, John D Morrison (Jerry). In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, www.garysinisefoundation.org. The family will meet 11:30 AM Friday, August 16th at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery (5901 Lyons View Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919) for graveside service. Online condolences may be made at www.atchley funeralhome.com.
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 15, 2019