Funeral services for George Edward Stephens, age 74, of Oxford, will be on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 3:00pm in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home with Rev. Rick Alldredge officiating the service. Burial will follow at Hopeful Baptist Church. The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 1:00 pm until the service time at 3:00pm. Mr. Stephens passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Regional Medical Center in Anniston. Mr. Stephens is survived by his loving wife Mina Faye Stephens, Daughters; Shelia Humphries (Ken), Melody Bergstresser (Thomas) and Becky Russell (Keith), Son; Lavon Stephens (Lynn), Sisters; Lois ôPrissö Parrott (Jackie), Ruby Burdette (Johnny), Sandra Hayes (Mike), Evonne Lackey (Frankie) and Alicia Rogers (Ronnie), Brothers; Bubba Stephens (Sue), Doc Stephens (Barbara) and Nonnie Stephens (Ruby), Grandchildren; Nathan Humphries, Josh Stephens, Justin Bergstresser, Dylan Russell, Dalton Stephens, Hunter Russell and Jackson Stubbs, Great Grandchildren; Kylie, Krimson, Braxton, Hadley, Keith, Kimber and Waylon. Pallbearers will be Nathan Humphries, Justin Bergstresser, Josh Stephens, Dylan Russell, Dalton Stephens, Hunter Russell, Jackson Stubbs. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bubba Stephens, Doc Stephens, Nonnie Stephens and Daniel Wade. Mr. Stephens is preceded in death by his parents George Thomas Stephens Sr. and Lois Edna Moore Stephens. Mr. Stephens lived in Talladega County during his younger years and moved to Calhoun county later in life. Mr. Stephens was a member of Hopeful Baptist Church. He Graduated from Clay County High School in 1963. Mr. Stephens retired from M&H Valve where he worked for over 33 years as a pipe fitter. Mr. Stephens loved to tend to his garden and farming. He was a faithful man to his church and family.

