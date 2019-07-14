Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George F. Cox. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial services for George F. Cox, 88 of Anniston will be held at noon on Monday, July 15th at the Grace Episcopal Church with Rev. Robert Fowler officiating. Interment will follow at the church. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

George is survived by two daughters; Penny Betts and her husband, Don of Piedmont, Toni Vick and her husband George of Anniston; by his grandchildren, Katie Betts, and Jake Betts; his great-grandchildren, Brynnan Betts and Jaylee Rae Betts; by one sister, Velma Burnett of Clinton, SC. and by a niece and a nephew.

George was born in Clinton, South Carolina. After completing his service in the Navy, the GI Bill afforded him the opportunity to attend Carson-Newman University in Tennessee. Upon graduation, he pursued his Theological Degree from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville Kentucky. After pastoring several churches in Kentucky and Virginia, he was called to the mission field where he served in Japan. Upon returning from the mission field, he pursued his Chaplin Degree from Georgia Baptist Hospital. He was hired by North East Alabama Regional Medical Center as their Chaplain, where he remained until his retirement. He had many close friends during his lifetime and was well loved by friends and family. Heaven has gained a wonderful story teller.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Episcopal Church Beans & Rice Ministry, the Anniston Soup Bowl, or the .

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice and Heavenly Host of Angels Care Givers.

