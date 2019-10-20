Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. George Finis McKerley. View Sign Service Information K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Crematory 322 Nisbet Street NW Jacksonville , AL 36265 (256)-435-7042 Send Flowers Obituary

A memorial service for Dr. George Finis McKerley, 67, of Jacksonville, will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Williams. Reverend Chris Thomas will officiate.

Dr. McKerley passed away October 16, 2019 at his home.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Virginia McKerley.

Dr. McKerley was a native of Alexandria and a long-time resident of Jacksonville. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Williams, where he was the pianist/organist for twenty-seven years.

Dr. McKerley was a graduate of Auburn University School of Veterinary Medicine, Class of 1982; he was a member of The Auburn Centennial Club, Auburn 1856 Society, and the Alabama Veterinary Association. Dr. McKerley was a long-time veterinarian, practicing veterinary medicine in Calhoun County for thirty-eight years; and was the owner and operator of Veterinary Medical Center in Jacksonville. He was also a member of the Calhoun Community Band.

Dr. McKerley is survived by his companion, Cynthia Newsome; sisters, Cyndi McKerley Brown and Beverly McKerley Gilley and her husband, Danny; niece, Carmen Brown Radeka; and nephew, Ashley Brown.

Special thanks to Allison Ostrander for her kind and loving help over the past few weeks.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Auburn University Foundation in memory of Dr. McKerley for the George Finis McKerley Endowment Scholarship, 317 South College Street, Auburn, AL 36849.

Online condolences may be made at

K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center

322 Nisbet Street NW

Jacksonville, AL 36265

265-435-7042

A memorial service for Dr. George Finis McKerley, 67, of Jacksonville, will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Williams. Reverend Chris Thomas will officiate.Dr. McKerley passed away October 16, 2019 at his home.He is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Virginia McKerley.Dr. McKerley was a native of Alexandria and a long-time resident of Jacksonville. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Williams, where he was the pianist/organist for twenty-seven years.Dr. McKerley was a graduate of Auburn University School of Veterinary Medicine, Class of 1982; he was a member of The Auburn Centennial Club, Auburn 1856 Society, and the Alabama Veterinary Association. Dr. McKerley was a long-time veterinarian, practicing veterinary medicine in Calhoun County for thirty-eight years; and was the owner and operator of Veterinary Medical Center in Jacksonville. He was also a member of the Calhoun Community Band.Dr. McKerley is survived by his companion, Cynthia Newsome; sisters, Cyndi McKerley Brown and Beverly McKerley Gilley and her husband, Danny; niece, Carmen Brown Radeka; and nephew, Ashley Brown.Special thanks to Allison Ostrander for her kind and loving help over the past few weeks.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Auburn University Foundation in memory of Dr. McKerley for the George Finis McKerley Endowment Scholarship, 317 South College Street, Auburn, AL 36849.Online condolences may be made at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com. K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center322 Nisbet Street NWJacksonville, AL 36265265-435-7042 Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close