Funeral service for Mr. George Houston Smith, 84, Anniston will be 1:00 pm, Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Chapel Hill Funeral Home with Rev. Truman Norred, Barry Smith and Rev. Terry Smith officiating. Burial to follow at Anniston Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday, April 12, 2019 from 6:00 till 9:00 pm at Chapel Hill Funeral Home. Mr. Smith is survived by his wife Agnes Vice Smith of 63 years; son, Barry S. Smith wife Susie; sisters, Mary Jo Vaughn husband Neal, Avis Cotton; brother Rev. Terry Smith wife Gail; grandchildren, Riley Smith wife Ashley, Tyler Smith wife Melissa, Cody Smith; great-grandchildren, Ellison Smith, Everlee Smith, and MacKenzie Smith. Mr. Smith is preceded in death by his son, Roger Smith; parents Flora Cobb Smith and Bernard Houston Smith; sister, Margaret Smith. Pallbearers will be Riley Smith, Tyler Smith, Cody Smith, Mark Cotton, Jason Smith and Banks Cotton. Mr. Smith was a longtime resident of Calhoun County. He retired from The Anniston Star after 63 years of service. He loved life, family, and friends. If you weren't his friend, you just hadn't met him yet. Condolences may be left at www.chapelhillfh.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 12, 2019