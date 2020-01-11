Guest Book View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 (256)-831-4611 Visitation 1:00 PM Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A funeral service for Mr. George Michael Posey, 65, of Anniston, will be on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Toby Miller Chapel of Miller Funeral Home. Bro. John White will be officiating. A burial will follow the service at Forestlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on the same day from 1:00 pm until the time of the service. Mr. Posey passed away on January 9, 2020 at UAB. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Jane Posey; son, Martin Posey and his wife Laura; daughter in law, Joy Posey; grandchildren, Michael, Violet, and Zane Posey; mother, Blanche Posey; siblings, Rose Borrelli (Steve), Rhonda Bence (Norman), Richard Posey (Anna), and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He is preceded in death by his son, Ricky Posey; father, George E. Posey; brother, Danny Posey, and his father and mother in law, Robert and Virginia Crawford. Pallbearers will be nephews. Mr. Posey was born on February 5, 1954 in Neosho, Missouri. At the age of 14, he accepted the Lord as his Savior. He was of the Baptist Faith. Mr. Posey graduated from Jacksonville High School in 1972. He then went on to graduate from Jacksonville State University in 1976 with a Bachelors in Accounting. In 1989, he received his CPA license and spent over 30 years working as a self employed CPA. Mr. Posey enjoyed coaching youth baseball and basketball. He devoted a lot of his time in the PARD working with young children. Mr. Posey was a wonderful and loving husband, father, Gdaddy, brother, and son and will be deeply missed. The family ask that in lieu of flowers, to consider making a donation to a . The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at UAB for their compassionate care during his illness. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611

