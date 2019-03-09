Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Graveside services for Mr. George Mitchell, 86, of Anniston, will be at 11 am on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Forestlawn Gardens with Dr. Roland P. Brown officiating. Mr. Mitchell passed away on March 7, 2019 at home. To his family, he was a father, grandfather (pawpaw), and great grandfather. Mr. Mitchell was born October 22, 1932 in Randolph County. He worked at Anniston Foundry for 25 years and Snow Glass for 25 years. He enjoyed growing a garden each year for his family, raising cattle, bird hunting, and loved life in general. George was a special man, to know him was to love him. He leaves his family with many happy and loving memories. Mr. Mitchell is preceded in death by his parents, George Nolan and Alma Jeter Mitchell; five sisters, Mary Dunaway, Dallice Hindman, Edna Culligan, Brenda Carroll, Nancy Pierce; and one brother, Eddie Dee Mitchell. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Helen Dulaney Mitchell; daughters, Cathy Curry and her husband, Bruce, Judy Burgess and her husband, Gene, Robin Walters and her husband, Mitchell, and Shelia Sparks; grandchildren, Chad Curry and his wife, Tammy, Mitch Walters, Evan Secord and her husband, Will, Jessica Howle and her husband, Chase, and Gina Kay Sparks; and great grandchildren, Lauren Curry, Blake Curry, and Colt Secord. Pallbearers will be Mitch Walters, Mitchell Walters, Chad Curry, Chase Howle, Will Secord, and Skip Bates. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Hospice and Home Health Fund of Alabama, 2400 John Hawkins Parkway, Suite 104, Birmingham, AL 35244 ( Graveside services for Mr. George Mitchell, 86, of Anniston, will be at 11 am on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Forestlawn Gardens with Dr. Roland P. Brown officiating. Mr. Mitchell passed away on March 7, 2019 at home. To his family, he was a father, grandfather (pawpaw), and great grandfather. Mr. Mitchell was born October 22, 1932 in Randolph County. He worked at Anniston Foundry for 25 years and Snow Glass for 25 years. He enjoyed growing a garden each year for his family, raising cattle, bird hunting, and loved life in general. George was a special man, to know him was to love him. He leaves his family with many happy and loving memories. Mr. Mitchell is preceded in death by his parents, George Nolan and Alma Jeter Mitchell; five sisters, Mary Dunaway, Dallice Hindman, Edna Culligan, Brenda Carroll, Nancy Pierce; and one brother, Eddie Dee Mitchell. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Helen Dulaney Mitchell; daughters, Cathy Curry and her husband, Bruce, Judy Burgess and her husband, Gene, Robin Walters and her husband, Mitchell, and Shelia Sparks; grandchildren, Chad Curry and his wife, Tammy, Mitch Walters, Evan Secord and her husband, Will, Jessica Howle and her husband, Chase, and Gina Kay Sparks; and great grandchildren, Lauren Curry, Blake Curry, and Colt Secord. Pallbearers will be Mitch Walters, Mitchell Walters, Chad Curry, Chase Howle, Will Secord, and Skip Bates. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Hospice and Home Health Fund of Alabama, 2400 John Hawkins Parkway, Suite 104, Birmingham, AL 35244 ( www.hhhfa.org ). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 (256) 231-2334 Funeral Home K.L. Brown Memory Chapel

620 Golden Springs Road

Anniston , AL 36207

(256) 231-2334 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close