George Tyrone Young lost his battle with AML the morning of Saturday, Nov. 7th, 2020. Tyrone was a retired home remodeler. He is survived by his wife, Aletha Warren Young, his son, Brandon Michael; grandkids, Gavin and Tristan White; by his sisters, Francis Barnes and Betty Fenelon and by his brother, Tim Young. He is preceded in death by his father, George Eual young; mother, Ava Sue Wilkerson, and by his son, Brian Scott Young. Tyrone was a musician and golfer, often playing at local events and restaurants. He loved spending time with his son and grandsons. His humor, guidance and voice will be missed by all of his family and friends. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14th at Weaver Congregational Methodist Church at noon with outdoor visitation beginning at 11am. A mask will be required with limited capacity. Flowers will be accepted; however a donation made to the Weaver Congregational Methodist Church would be appreciated. PO Box 220; Weaver, AL. 36277.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store