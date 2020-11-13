1/1
George Tyrone Young
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Tyrone Young lost his battle with AML the morning of Saturday, Nov. 7th, 2020. Tyrone was a retired home remodeler. He is survived by his wife, Aletha Warren Young, his son, Brandon Michael; grandkids, Gavin and Tristan White; by his sisters, Francis Barnes and Betty Fenelon and by his brother, Tim Young. He is preceded in death by his father, George Eual young; mother, Ava Sue Wilkerson, and by his son, Brian Scott Young. Tyrone was a musician and golfer, often playing at local events and restaurants. He loved spending time with his son and grandsons. His humor, guidance and voice will be missed by all of his family and friends. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14th at Weaver Congregational Methodist Church at noon with outdoor visitation beginning at 11am. A mask will be required with limited capacity. Flowers will be accepted; however a donation made to the Weaver Congregational Methodist Church would be appreciated. PO Box 220; Weaver, AL. 36277.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Weaver Congregational Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved