3865 US Highway 431 North
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Anniston Memorial Funeral Home - Mark and Holly Box, Owners
3865 US Highway 431 North
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Anniston Memorial Funeral Home - Mark and Holly Box, Owners
3865 US Highway 431 North
Funeral services for Ms. Georgia Williams Walker, 87, of Jacksonville, will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Bryan Williams and Rev. Eddie Beard officiating. Burial will follow the service in Anniston Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Ms. Walker passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Brookwood Medical Center. Ms. Walker is preceded in death by her parents, Ellis Lee Williams and Mary Irene Medders Williams; her husband, Charlie Thomas Walker; her daughter, Charlene Huddle; brothers, Vernon and Donald Williams; and one sister, Sandra Brunson. Left to cherish Ms. Walker's memory are her children, Diane (John) Haynes of Madison, Vanessa (Fred) Haynes of Anniston, Jeff (Tina) Walker of Ohatchee, and Tammy (William) Frost of Harvest; 12 grandchildren, Windy (Neil) Hurst of Billings, MT, Rob (Cheryl) Woods of Hoschton, GA, Clint (Amy) Haynes of Fairview, Jessica (Buddy) Lynn of Madison, Joseph (Jennifer) Woods of Calhoun, GA, April (Doug) Malcolm of Acworth, GA, Kim (Jamie) Ford of Ohatchee, Scott (Christal) Haynes of Trussville, Matthew (Samantha) Walker of Alexandria, Wesley (Casey) Walker of Ohatchee, Candace (Greg) Young of Madison, and Jason (Amber) Frost of Madison; 37 great-grandchildren, Daniel and Rebekah Knox, Christian Woods, Makenzie Duskin, Kaitlin Haynes, Kelsee Haynes, Elliot Haynes, Bennett Haynes, Addison Haynes, Meghan (Tyler) Warren, Hailey Lynn, Hannah Lynn, Isabella Woods, Zachary Woods, Parker Woods, Blaise Malcolm, Darrell Malcolm, Houston Walker, Hayden Ford, Hudson Ford, Kirsten Walker, Payton Walker, Brieland Troup, Carson Walker, Emory Walker, Melissa Jarrad, Stephen Young, Matthew Young, Samuel Young, Seth Young, Katie Bowersock, Joshua Bowersock, Brooke Frost, Lucas Frost, and Oliver Frost; one brother, James (Jean) Williams of Anniston; and numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be grandsons. Ms. Walker was a lifelong resident of Calhoun County, working for the Telephone Company for many years, as well as the Anniston Army Depot, of which she was a retiree. She was a resident of Legacy Village Assisted Living for the past two years, in Jacksonville and a member of New Haven Baptist Church. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 27, 2020
