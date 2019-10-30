The funeral service for Mr. Gerald Clayton Courtney, Jr., 64, of Alexandria, was held Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs with Morey Gaddy and David Tankersley officiating. Mr. Courtney passed away October 26, 2019 at NE Alabama Regional Medical Center. Mr. Courtney was a 1974 graduate of Oxford High School and went on to attend Ayers Trade School. He worked for Anniston Army Depot and DCMA for over 40 years and retired in 2016. Following retirement, he devoted his life to taking care of his wife and his mother. He was also an avid outdoorsman. Mr. Courtney was a member of Hill Crest Baptist Church. Mr. Courtney is preceded in death by his father, Gerald Clayton Courtney, Sr., and his father-in-law, Dr. Gaston McGinnis. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Donna M. Courtney, of Alexandria; his mother, Jane Mintz Collins of Oxford; a son, Gerald Clayton Courtney, III, of Gallatin, TN; his siblings, Joann McGhee (Jim), Wesley Collins (Maria), Sherry Dunn (Bill), Rheta Acker, and Nancy Courtney Mitchell; his mother-in-law, Betty McGinnis; a brother-in-law, Owen McGinnis (Cindy); a sister-in-law, Jeannie Krejci (Tim); and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Anniston Soup Bowl, 301 W 15th St, Anniston, AL 36201 or to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 (www.samaritanspurse.org). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 (256) 231-2334
Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 30, 2019