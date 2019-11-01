Gerald Eugene Webb, 74, of Baytown, Texas went home to be with his Lord and Savior on October 9, 2019, while surrounded by his loving family. Gerald, affectionately known as Daddy Gerald, was born in Wetumpka, Alabama on August 31, 1945 to parents Madge and Chester L. Webb. Gerald was a veteran of the army reserves and worked most of his life as a general contractor. He was a wonderful family man who loved and cherished every moment with them. Gerald made sure that his family never went without. He and Martha enjoyed traveling all over the United States and they also enjoyed cruising as well as camping. Gerald was sports fan, any sport, but he particularly enjoyed a good Alabama game, Roll Tide! He also thoroughly enjoyed the game of golf. Gerald's beautiful singing and whistling will be missed but his melodies will live on in the hearts of those who knew him. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, one sister Pat Medders and one brother, Bill Webb. Those left to cherish his memories are his wife for 54 years, Martha McDowell Webb; children Heath Webb, and wife Angela, and Danna Hawthorne and husband Brian; Granddaughters Danielle Sanlaeid and fiancé Francis Villamin and Ashley Keys; sister, Lynn Griffith, and husband Rosco; Brother, Sonny Webb, and wife Linda; brother-in-law, Bobby Joe McDowell, and wife Pam; and sister-in-law, Jeanette Smith. For those who desire, donations may be made to the , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607, in Gerald's name. Crespo & Jirrels Funeral and Cremation Services 6123 Garth Rd., Baytown, Texas 77521 281-839-0700 www.crespoandjirrels.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 1, 2019