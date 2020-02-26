Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Hamilton. View Sign Service Information Gray Brown-Service Mortuary 1329 Wilmer Ave Anniston , AL 362014651 (256)-236-3441 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM West Park Heights Baptist Church Funeral service 11:00 AM West Park Heights Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services for Gerald Hamilton, 82, of Anniston will be Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11:00 am at West Park Heights Baptist Church with Rev. Paul Broom and Dr. Randy Hagan officiating. Burial will follow at Eulaton Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the church. Mr. Hamilton passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 in Anniston. Survivors include his wife Brenda Hamilton, two daughters Debra Lynne McGuffey and Leann Hamilton Moles and husband Wendell, one brother Don Hamilton, one grandchild Brenna Chambless and husband Jimmy, three great grandchildren Luke Chambless, Sean Chambless and Zoe Chambless and several nieces and nephews. Gerald is preceded in death by his parents Carl and Margaret Hamilton, one brother Carl "Ted" Hamilton and two sisters Martha Martin and Lucy Turley. Pallbearers will be John Patterson, Steve Hayes, Perry King, Brent Pointer, Edwin Harbin and Butch Hathorne, honorary pallbearers will be Ronald Broom and Ralph Reid. Gerald was a lifelong resident of Calhoun County and was in the first graduating class of Walter Wellborn High School. He retired from Lee Brass after 35 years of service. He was a member and Deacon of West Park Heights Baptist Church serving many roles including singing in the choir. He assisted coaching at Walter Wellborn Jr. High. Gerald was an avid Alabama Fan and a fisherman. He enjoyed gardening and woodworking and had a great since of humour. Many people were touched by Gerald's life of humble service. Volumes could be filled by his selfless acts because whenever help was needed, he would volunteer. Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 26, 2020

