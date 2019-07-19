Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Collier-Butler Funeral Home for Gerald Wayne Elrod, age 53, of Glencoe, who passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Rev. Scott Hassell will officiate. Burial will be at Unity Baptist Church Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral Home directing. Gerald was employed at Anniston Army Depot for 15 years. He was a graduate of Alexandria High School (1984). He was also employed at Food World for 20 years. Gerald had a magnetic personality and never met a stranger. His energy, sense of humor and compassion for others will be greatly missed. Gerald was preceded in death by his father, Ray Elrod, and Fiancé, Debbie Griffith. He is survived by his mother, Minnie Elrod; brother, James Elrod, sister, Angie Broadwell (Barry); nieces and nephew, Corleigh McElroy (Caleb) Bailey Elrod, and Peyton Broadwell. Pallbearers will be Barry Twigg, Dennis Twigg, Caleb McElroy, Barry Broadwell, Chuck Chambers, and Zack Chambers. Honorary pallbearers are his co-workers at Anniston Army Depot. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the VFW Post 2760 Children's Christmas Bicycle Fund, 233 N. 3rd St. Gadsden, AL 35902. The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 pm Saturday prior to the service, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.coillier-butler.com.
Published in The Anniston Star on July 19, 2019