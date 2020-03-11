Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine "Geri" Kent Hughes. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 (256)-831-4611 Send Flowers Obituary

A funeral service for Mrs. Geraldine 'Geri' Kent Hughes, 89, of Oxford, will be on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. Pastor Rick Reaves and Pastor Ronnie Moore will be officiating. The family will receive friends on the same day from 11:00 am until the time of the service. A burial will follow at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery in Oxford. Mrs. Hughes passed away on March 7, 2020 at her home. She is survived by her daughters, Sherry Hughes, Sandra Cody (David), and Sheila Godwin (Tony); son, Ralph Hughes (Mary); grandchildren, Paula Smith, Tammy Cooper, Susan Ricketts, Mandy Cortez, Sheryl McLeroy, Brian Godwin, Michael Godwin, Toni Jennifer McKenzie, Douglas Hughes, Tina Hughes Rollins, Timothy Hughes, Daphne Taliaferro, Windy Roberts, Crystal Haney; 34 great grandchildren; 22 great great grandchildren; sisters, Sandra Kent and Katie Kent DaLee; brother, Roy Donald Kent; furbaby, Sasha, and a host of extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy Thomas and Corrilla Kent; husband, James Edward Hughes; son, Thomas 'Eddie' Hughes; daughter, Debra 'Debi' Hughes Lynn, and a sister, Mary Alice Kent. Pallbearers will be Doug Hughes, Timothy Hughes, Adam Taliaferro, Logan McLeroy, Gregory Haney, D.J. Hughes and Brandon Hughes. Mrs. Hughes was a secretary to five deans at Pensacola Junior College. She worked for over 25 years as a broker and real estate agent in Oxford. She then went on to serve 10 years as a civil service clerk with The City of Oxford. She was a faithful member of Antioch Baptist Church for over 60 years. She enjoyed working with the youth choir, WMU, and teaching and faithfully serving the church and community through her dedication to the Lord. A special thank you to her special Angels that loved and took care of her: Sherry, Crystal, Laura, Elizabeth, Daphne Taliaferro, Shirley Larson, Tracy Howard, Neesie Cook, DD Shaw and her Kindred Hospice group, especially Chris Winn and Tricia Holbrooks. She appreciated and loved them very much. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611 Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 11, 2020

