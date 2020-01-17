Services for Geraldine Mixon Howell, 84 of Anniston, will be on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 am at Golden Springs Baptist Church. Rev. John Howell, Dr. Roland Brown and Dr. Jose Caballero will be officiating. The family will also receive friends from 6:00 pm 8 :00 pm at Miller Funeral Home on Friday, January 17, 2020. Mrs. Howell passed away on January 15, 2020 at RMC. Survivors include her children, Donna (Richard) Price, Lisa (Dennis) McCullough, Libby Howell, Kelly (Dudley) Whitson, John (Angela) Howell, and Lee (Allen) Long; grandchildren, Alicia (Mark) Hali, Kathryn (Matthew) Thomas, Kevin (Angela) McCullough, Adam (Lindsey) McCullough, Blake (Gabrielle) Burleson, Aaron Burleson, Jason (Misty) Whitson, Beau (Jennifer) Whitson, Molly (Clete) Browder, Maggie Whitson, Landon Howell, Alli Kate Long, and William Long; great grandchildren, Kayla Hali, Brady and Noah Thomas, Harrison, Hartley and Harper McCullough, Riley and Chloe McCullough, Hamilton and Stella Rose Burleson, Blake and Sloane Whitson, Whit and Elis Browder, and a host of extended family members and friends. Pallbearers will be grandsons. Gerry resided in Calhoun County and worked as a nurse for over 40 years. She was loved by all and was known to many as "Nannie Gerry". Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611
Published in The Anniston Star on Jan. 17, 2020