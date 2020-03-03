Geraldine Virginia Williams of Auburn, Alabama was born in Anniston, Alabama on September 26, 1941 to the late Emmett William Ward and Ophelia Farmer Ward. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, always deeply interested in the lives and sucesses of her family. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Michael K. Williams; three sons, Michael B. Senior (Amy), Bruce K. (Michelle), and Bradford L; six grandchildren, Samantha, Melissa (Shapiro), Michael B. Jr., Chelsea Maine, Nathan, and Kathryn. Visitation will be held in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Friday, March 6, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Msgr. Michael L. Farmer officiating. Interment will follow at Auburn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to your local hospice facility.