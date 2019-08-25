Gerry Lynn Lindsey of Munford, age 61, passed away at UAB on August 19, 2019.
He is survived by his daughter, Nicole Groves, son, Josh Lindsey and two grandsons, Sawyer Groves and Copeland Lindsey, all of Tennessee; three sisters, Janice Chastain, Deborah Cargal (Donald), Barbara Smith (Gary); two brothers, James Lindsey (Angie) and Bill Lindsey (Shannon); and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Martha (Traywick) Lindsey.
He was a 1976 graduate of Oxford High School. He loved fishing, Alabama football and the Atlanta Braves. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, September 5th, at Oxford Civic Center at 6pm. His nephew, Ryan Lindsey, will direct the service.
The family would like to thank Cremation Services of East Alabama for their services and the Oxford High School Class of 1976 for their kindness, love and support. Go Jackets!
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 25, 2019