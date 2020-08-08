Funeral services for Mrs. Gertrude Allen Moody-Seals will be held on Monday, the 10th of August 2020 at 1200 PM at the Maple Grove Cemetary and Mausoleum with Goodson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Gertrude Allen Moody-Seals, was born on March 26th 1929 in Mobile Alabama to the parents of Helen Davis Moody and Edward Allen Moody. She was the first born of five siblings Edwin L. Moody, Fr. Michael W. Moody, Sarah A. Moody, Phillip D. Moody, Paul Moody and Arthur Moody. She was a faithful member of St. Peter Claver Catholic Church of Mobile Alabama. She attended Saint Peter Claver Catholic Elementary School, The Most Pure Heart of Mary High School, Alabama State Teachers College Branch in Mobile Alabama, Alabama State College, Montgomery Alabama and Jacksonville State University. At an early age, she was employed at the Sanger Theater in Mobile Alabama. She also taught first and second grade at Saint Peter Claver Catholic School and was also employed as a switch board operator at the Saint Martin DePorres Hospital in Mobile Alabama. She was also a member of thePrince of Peace Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Peter Claver #287. On December 29th 1954, Gertrude married the love of her life, Mr. Vernon Henry Seals and they traveled to Anniston Alabama to begin their life's journey together. On arrival in Anniston, Gertrude became a member of All Saints Catholic Church, where she was a faithful and dedicated servant of sixty-six years. The union between Vernon and Gertrude was initially blessed with three daughters Helen, Olivia, and Patricia. She was employed with the Anniston City School System providing education to Anniston's youth under Title One at the 10th Street Elementary School, All Saints Catholic School and Golden Springs Elementary School. Many of her students would visit her years afterward to "Thank Her" for providing insight and guidance in their futures. In 1963 and in 1965, God blessed the Seals family with two more daughters, Regina and Verna. Mrs. Seals was a devoted servant of God all of her life and will surely be missed by all who shared a moment of time and conversation with her. She was proceeded in death by her loving husband Mr. Vernon H. Seals, two brothers Arthur Moody and Paul Moody, a sister Sarah A. Moody, a grandson, Thomas "JJ" Stevens and a special Son In-law Mr. Kenneth Evans. She is survived by five daughters Mrs. Helen (Kevin) Evans, Mrs Olivia M. (Clarence) Ruff, Mrs. Patricia (Lonnie) Harris, Mrs. Regina (Derick) Wallace and Ms. Verna Seals; three brothers, Father Michael W. Moody, Edwin L. Moody, and Phillip D. (Margie) Moody. Mrs Seals living legacy is entrusted to eight grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and one great great grandchild, a special lifelong friend and Sister In-law Mrs. Edwina Love-Seals and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, god-children and family friends. A special "Thank You" to Kristina LaShaun Keith for being a devoted caregiver and first grand daughter. The family would like to send their appreciation to all who have touched our mothers life. She never met a stranger, loved everyone she encountered and will truly be missed.

