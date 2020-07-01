Graveside services for Mrs. "Ginny" Rose Virginia Costner 89, of Alexandria, were held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Maple Grove Cemetery at 10:00 AM. Father John Carlisto officiated the service. Mrs. Costner passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mary Clayton; her brothers, James, Harry and Earl; and her sisters, Stell, Margaret and Sue. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 69 years, Lenn Costner, Sr.; her children, Lenn Costner, Jr. (Jenny) and Robert Costner (Amy); her grandchildren, Kelly Patterson (Hal), Clay Costner (Jordan), and Tyler Costner (Karmon); her great-grandchildren, Tripp Patterson, Landry Patterson, Lynley Costner, Charlotte Costner and Norah Costner; and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Costner was originally from Baltimore, Maryland. She moved to this area in 1960. Mrs. Costner was an active member of The Church of St. Michael and All Angel for 60 years. She served on multiple boards at the church that include ECW and was an original board member for the St. Michael's Clinic. Mrs. Costner was a member of the Variosa Club in Alexandria. She loved being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Mrs. Costner was a wonderful cook who enjoyed making muscadine jelly for her family and friends. She enjoyed writing her own recipes and kept those in files and books. Mrs. Costner will be missed dearly. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Church of St. Michael and All Angels. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
Published in The Anniston Star on Jul. 1, 2020.