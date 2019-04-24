The Anniston Star

Girdie "Juanita" Montgomery (1939 - 2019)
Service Information
Obituary
Funeral service for Girdie "Juanita" Montgomery, 79, will be 2:00 PM on April 25, 2019, at Chapel Hill Funeral Home with Rev. Keith Merritt officiating. Burial to follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 6:00 till 8:00 pm. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home. Juanita was born Sept. 4, 1939 in Model, TN passed away Saturday April 20, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Juanita was a Christian, a loving devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Mrs. Montgomery is survived by her husband, Roy Montgomery, 3 daughters, Connie McWhorter of Elizabethtown, KY, Janet Burks (Andrew) of Silsbee, TX, Beverly Crotzer (Ricky) of Elizabethtown, KY; one son, John Michael Montgomery (Cynthia) of Alabaster, AL; 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren Mrs. Montgomery is preceded in death by her parents Mr. Jessie & Effie Newton; daughter, Vicki Johnson; one sisters, and five brothers. Condolences may be left at www.chapelhillfh.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 24, 2019
Funeral Home Details
