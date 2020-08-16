Funeral service for Mrs. Gladys Pauline "Nanny" Snell, 84, of Ohatchee will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 5:00 pm at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. Brother Wayne Dunaway will be officiating. Burial will follow the service in Anniston Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Snell passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Cobb; parents, Frederick Segrest and Arrie Lee Stillwell Segrest; and her brothers, BG Segrest and Fred Segrest.
Left to cherish her precious memories are her children, Keith Snell (Pam), Kenny Snell, Kay Snell, Karen Lovell (Terry), Kathy George, Kelvin Snell, Kim Geier (Scott), Kendale Snell (Kimberly), Kerry Snell; 20 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; sisters, Ethel Swafford and Bertha Payne; several nieces and nephews.
She was a member of Ohatchee First Baptist church. She loved her fur babies, Alabama Football and going out to eat. She loved watching The Walking Dead. She was such a hard worker and was always concerned about others, and not about herself. She was a loving homemaker, mother, and grandmother and will be dearly missed.
Pallbearers will be her family and friends.
