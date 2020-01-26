On Monday, January 20, Weaver resident Glen Franklin passed away at the age of 88.
Born in Tampa, FL, Glen moved to Calhoun County at age 6. He graduated from Oxford High School and earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Georgia Tech.
After marrying his high school sweetheart, the former Barbara Smith of Oxford, the couple lived in Atlanta and Chattanooga before returning to Calhoun County. He owned and operated Glen Franklin Wood Products, and served as Secretary of the Anniston Rotary Club for 31 years.
In retirement, Glen enjoyed volunteer work with many organizations including Meals of Mercy, Habitat for Humanity, Longleaf Botanical Gardens, Salvation Army, and First Presbyterian Church of Jacksonville, where he was a member for over fifty years.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Barbara Franklin; his children and their spouses, Lynn (Richard) Frennea, John (Dianna VanDeinse) Franklin, and Elizabeth (Ronald Spittka) Franklin; his grandchildren Melissa Frennea and Rebecca Frennea, and the many other relatives, friends, and loved ones whose lives he touched.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Glen believed in giving back to his community and "keeping ever mindful of the needs of others". Those wishing to express sympathy may donate to the Calhoun County Humane Society in his memory.
