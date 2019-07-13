Funeral service for Glenda Kay Glover, 79, will be Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home with the Rev. Hayward Clark and Rev. Matt Turner officiating. Burial will follow at Piedmont Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 12:30 - 3:00 p.m. Mrs. Glover passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center. Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Bobby Glover of Piedmont; one daughter, Susan Bragg (Duane) of Piedmont; one son, Mike Glover of Piedmont; son-in-law, David Studdard of Piedmont; four grandchildren, Joe Humphrey (Amanda), Josh Humphrey (Britney), Alisa Barber (Preston) and Nick Glover. 10 great-grandchildren; one sister, Debbie Ragsdale (Dennis) of Piedmont; and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Joseph Humphrey, Josh Humphrey, Duane Bragg, Preston Barber, Scooter Franklin, Rick Glover and Adam Ragsdale. Mrs. Glover was a lifelong resident of Piedmont, attended the Piedmont Congregational Holiness Church and was a former employee and supervisor at Piedmont Executive. She enjoyed going to yard sales and was a very loving wife, mother and grandmother who cherished spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Cathy Studdard and by her parents, Vera and Ivey Webb.
Published in The Anniston Star on July 13, 2019