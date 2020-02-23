Funeral service for Glenda Sue Haynie, 72, Anniston will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Chapel Hill Funeral Home with Rev. William Cain officiating. Burial will follow at Anniston Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time.
Mrs. Haynie passed away on February 21, 2020 at Regional Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband Rev. Frank Haynie of 54 years; daughter, Teresia Haynie and Pam Ray (David); sister, Ruby Tidwell; brother, Jimmie Duke, David Duke and Charles Duke; grandson, Zachary Ray (Perri); God grandchildren, Cheyenne Johnson and Sage Johnson.
Mrs. Haynie is preceded in death by her parents Vester and Mary Jane Paris Duke, grandparents, Rhonda and Sam Paris and Elnar Duke; brother, Tommy Duke; and sister, Martha Duke.
Pallbearers will be Darrell Nelson, Gatlin Nelson, Tom O'Conner, Thomas O'Conner, Chris Miller and Marquez McGrue.
Glenda was a lifelong resident of Calhoun County. Member Asberry Baptist Church. Her proudest family moment was when her grandson was born and her proudest career moment was when she retired.
Online condolences may be made at www.chapelhillfh.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 23, 2020