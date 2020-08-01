Graveside Services for Mr. Glenn Milton Elston, 78, of Georgia, formerly of Anniston, will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Eden Hills Cemetery with Rev. Byron Jackson and Rev. PQ English officiating. Public viewing will be Monday, August 3, 2020 from 5pm - 7 pm at Ervin Funeral Chapel. Glenn Milton Elston was born on April 26, 1942 to Mattie Lee Remson and Ullis Kroggs in Anniston, Alabama, both of whom preceded him in death. He attended Calhoun County Training School, where he was an exceptional athlete. Later in life, he coached a girls softball team, JCH, for three years, where he was greatly admired. He was employed at numerous factories during his early years. Later, he was employed by AFFES at Ft. McClellan, Alabama, from where he retired. Glenn met and married Patricia A. Elston and to this union two daughters were born. Patricia preceded him in death. Glenn departed this earthly life on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Piedmont Fayette Hospital in Fayetteville, Georgia. Precious and loving memories remain with: his daughters, Lollisa E. (Kenny) Deramus of Hope Mills, North Carolina and Deneen Elston of Atlanta, Georgia; four grandchildren, Patrena T. (Keith) Williams, Darris S. (Christina) Martin, Cedric L. Mason, Jr., and Roderick D. Mason, all of Atlanta, Georgia; three great-grandchildren, KaJuan Bowie, Zachary Williams and Davion Martin, all of Atlanta, Georgia; two siblings, Eddie B. Johnson and Jeanette (Charles) Boone; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Ervin Funeral Chapel Where Courtesy Dwells and Service Excels

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store