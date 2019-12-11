Gloria F. Ivy, 87, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. She was born on December 28, 1931 in Roanoke, AL to her parents, Horace and Ethel Ferguson. She grew up in Roanoke before moving to Anniston, AL to pursue a nursing career. Gloria graduated from Anniston Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in September of 1953 and received her RN November 1953. She began her nursing career at Noble Army Hospital at Ft. McClellan. She continued her career at Anniston Memorial Hospital until she retired in December 1993. During her 40-year nursing career, she held positions at NEARMC, including Chief OR Nurse, recruiter, and Chaplain. Gloria (Nana) was a loving Mother and Grandmother, daughter, wife, artist, and friend to many. As an artist, her many interests included painting, sculpture, crafts, and jewelry. Before leaving Anniston to retire to the Gulf Coast, Gloria hosted art classes in her Golden Springs art studio where friend Wayne Spradley taught watercolor medium. Gloria is a member of the Church of St. Michael and All Angels, where she also volunteered at the St. Michael's Clinic. Gloria was active in the Anniston Community Theater and served as production manager. Gloria was also an active member of the Anniston Red Hat Society. Gloria is preceded in death by her loving husband, Carl Ivy, and son, David Ivy. She is survived by her sons, Philip Morgan (Michelle), Alan Morgan (Dianne), and Dan Ivy (Cindy); daughter, Janice Ivy, 14 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. Gloria's Memorial service will be on Friday, December 13, 2019, at St. Michael & All Angels in Anniston, AL. The family reception will begin at 1:00, with a Memorial service at 2:00. She will be honored with a Celebration of Life Reception in Seagrove Beach on Friday, December 27, 2019. Trahan Family Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

