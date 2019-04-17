Gloria Powell Jenkins age 66 of Piedmont passed away Friday April 12th at Piedmont Health Care. A memorial service will be 6 PM Friday April 19th at Extended Hand Church with Charles Parris officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6 PM at the church. Survivors include husband, Webb Jenkins of Piedmont; sons, Fred Betzner of Pittsburgh, Pa. and Joshua Jenkins of Piedmont; daughters, Sarah Ann Monson of Rome, Ga. and April Cleavland of Jacksonville; sisters, Deborah Goss of Piedmont, Linda Yungerberg of Canton, Ga. and Wendy Sanders of Chattanooga, Tn.; 17 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Jenkins was a native of Piedmont and the daughter of the late George Archie and Jeannette Ragan Rogers Powell. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family. Perry Funeral Home Directing www.perryfuneral.net
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 17, 2019