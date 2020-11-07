1/1
Gordon Morris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gordon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral services for Mr. Gordon Morris, 77, of Jacksonville, will be Saturday, November 7th 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Gray Brown Service Mortuary with Deryl Wood and Jeremy Harrison officiating. Burial will follow at Post Oak Cemetery in Alexandria, AL. The family will welcome friends one hour prior to service time. Mr. Morris passed away on November 5th 2020 at Jacksonville Health & Rehab. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Morris; daughter, Dianne Sparks and her husband Jimmy; son, Quentin Lee Morris Houck; grandchildren, Taylor Sparks and his wife Sara, Katelyn Cotton and her husband Trey; great-grandchildren, Kinslie Sparks, Jeb Sparks, Oaklyn Cotton, including a host of nieces and nephews. Mr. Morris is proceeded in death by his parents, Homer and Pauline Morris; previous wife, Kathy Morris; brother, Jerry Morris; sister, Carolyn Comer. Pallbearers/Honorary will be Eric Morris, Lynn Comer, Adam Harvey, Trey Cotton, Alex Morris, Chaz Graham, and Brandon Hall. Gordon was a loving soul who was of Christian faith. He was an avid Alabama fan that loved spending time in the mountains, going to rodeos, and being with his amazing family. He retired from the U.S. Air Force and National Guard after 24 years. He also went on to work as a truck driver for 45 years, but nothing compared to him being the most awesome cowboy Dad ever. Online condolences made at www.graybrownservice.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gray Brown-Service Mortuary
1329 Wilmer Ave
Anniston, AL 362014651
2562363441
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved