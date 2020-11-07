Funeral services for Mr. Gordon Morris, 77, of Jacksonville, will be Saturday, November 7th 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Gray Brown Service Mortuary with Deryl Wood and Jeremy Harrison officiating. Burial will follow at Post Oak Cemetery in Alexandria, AL. The family will welcome friends one hour prior to service time. Mr. Morris passed away on November 5th 2020 at Jacksonville Health & Rehab. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Morris; daughter, Dianne Sparks and her husband Jimmy; son, Quentin Lee Morris Houck; grandchildren, Taylor Sparks and his wife Sara, Katelyn Cotton and her husband Trey; great-grandchildren, Kinslie Sparks, Jeb Sparks, Oaklyn Cotton, including a host of nieces and nephews. Mr. Morris is proceeded in death by his parents, Homer and Pauline Morris; previous wife, Kathy Morris; brother, Jerry Morris; sister, Carolyn Comer. Pallbearers/Honorary will be Eric Morris, Lynn Comer, Adam Harvey, Trey Cotton, Alex Morris, Chaz Graham, and Brandon Hall. Gordon was a loving soul who was of Christian faith. He was an avid Alabama fan that loved spending time in the mountains, going to rodeos, and being with his amazing family. He retired from the U.S. Air Force and National Guard after 24 years. He also went on to work as a truck driver for 45 years, but nothing compared to him being the most awesome cowboy Dad ever. Online condolences made at www.graybrownservice.com