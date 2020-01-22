Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace Maddox Martin. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 (256)-831-4611 Send Flowers Obituary

A funeral service for Mrs. Grace Maddox Martin, 82, of Oxford, will be on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. Pastor Ronnie Adams will be officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Mrs. Martin went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 19, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, James Martin; brother, Alfred Maddox of Oxford; sister, Joyce Story of Ohatchee and Jeanette Hurst of Oxford. Mrs. Martin did not have any children of her own, but helped raise numerous nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. She is preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Katie Maddox; siblings, James Maddox, Wallace Maddox, Frances Crosson, Macie Feazell, Eleanor Short and Susie Padgett. Pallbearers will be Fred Maddox, Tommy Feazell, Jerry Goble, Darin Hurst, Ben Padgett, and Alton Martin. Honorary pallbearers will be Wesley Padgett, Bradley Padgett, Mike Hurst, and Jeddy Martin. Mrs. Martin was a loving wife, and mother to many. She will be deeply missed by all those who were blessed to know her. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611

