Miss Gracelen "Gracie" Geneva Easterwood, age 18, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away Monday, March 23, 2020. Gracie was born in Carroll County, Georgia on September 11, 2001, the daughter of Chris and Connie Freeman Easterwood. She attended Carrollton High School where she enjoyed working in the Trojan Store, was very active in Special Olympics at the local and state level, and was a member of North Point Baptist Church where she loved to sing. She loved birthdays, family game night, swimming, playground (swinging), dancing, and singing. The beach was her favorite family vacation. Survivors include her parents, Chris and Connie Easterwood; sisters and brother-in-law, Ashley and Dwan Jordan of Temple, Caitlen Easterwood, Emma Easterwood; brother, Jacob Easterwood all of Carrollton; paternal grandmother, Emogene Easterwood of Anniston, Alabama, maternal grandparents, Linda Freeman of Bowdon and Charles and Delaine Freeman of Heflin, Alabama and the following Aunts and Uncles: Keith and Teresa Freeman and children, Scott and Tami Jackson and children, Brad and Dina Jackson and children, Tabitha and Jason King and children, Sarah and Caleb Smith and children, Lisa and Warren Ogle and children, Thomas and Deanne Easterwood and children, Kathy and Chris Taylor, Sherrie and Bruce Franklin. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Benny Easterwood. A private graveside service was held. A memorial service was held Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Lee Wimberly officiating. The service is available on live stream via www.northpointbaptist.com and North Point Baptist Church Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Carrollton City Schools Education Foundation, c/o Kid's First CBI Fund, (In memory of Gracie) 106 Trojan Drive, Carrollton, Georgia 30117 or https://cceducationalfoundation.revtrak.net/Donations/. Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com. Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 26, 2020