Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral services for Grady "Pate" Morrison, age 84, of Bynum will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Benefield Funeral Chapel in Wedowee with Rev. Brett Hogland, Grady Morrison, and Don Gay officiating. Burial will follow at Smyrna Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 9:00-11:00 AM on Saturday before services begin. Mr. Morrison passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at his residence. Survivors include his wife, Wylene Shoffeitt Morrison of Bynum; one daughter, Susan Morris (Opie) of Tuscaloosa, AL; three sons, Garey Morrison (Patty), Steve Morrison (Dana), and Tony Morrison (Vickie), all of Trussville, AL; nine grandchildren, Bo Morrison (Tiffany), Andy Morrison, Ashley Hughston (Austin), Grady Morrison (Jessica), John Patrick Morrison, Alex Morris, Jacob Morris (Kailey), Leah Morrison, and Wendy Hogland (Brett); ; ten great-grandchildren, Taylen, Luke, Pate, Caleb, Koi, Moses, Emma Reese, Lakelyn, Seattle, and Drake; two sisters, Georgia Ellen Hendon of Lineville and Elizabeth Cole of Gadsden; and one brother, Braden Morrison of Lineville. Pallbearers will be Bo Morrison, Andy Morrison, Grady Morrison, Alex Morris, John Patrick Morrison, Jacob Morris, and Austin Hughston. Honorary pallbearers will be Charley Honeycutt, Tommy Craft, and Billy Craft. A Wedowee native, Mr. Morrison was born on October 21, 1934, the son of Grady P and Hattie Braden Morrison. He was a member of Corinth Baptist Church. He was the founder and president of the transportation company GSTRS, Inc. Mr. Morrison was preceded in death by his parents and one brother. The family of Grady Morrison would like to extend special thanks to Mary Craft, Billy Craft, and Tommy Craft, his special caregivers and lifelong friends. Online condolences may be expressed at www.benefieldfhwedowee.com.
Published in The Anniston Star on May 10, 2019
