Funeral services for Mr. Grady Thomas Campbell, age 94 of Delta will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Benefield Funeral Home in Ashland with Bro. Tracy Chandler officiating. Burial with Military honors will follow in the Clay County Memory Gardens. Mr. Campbell passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at his residence. Born in Jacksonville, Texas but had lived in Clay County for over 50 years. Mr. Campbell retired from the U. S. Navy with over 20 years of service, as a Machinist's Mate First Class. He served during WW II in the Asiatic-Pacific Theatre as a Steam Turbine Engineer, and had also worked for several years at the Anniston Army Depot, had been a member of Troop 15 Boy Scouts in Anniston and also Scout Master of Troop 351 in Barfield. He was a man that needed to stay busy and after retirement loved helping his son on his cattle farm. He is survived by his wife, Gladys Campbell; and his son, Scott Campbell (Annette) of the Barfield Community, his grandson; Nathan Campbell (Erika) of Warner Robbins, Ga, plus a large extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Robert Campbell and Ethel Menerva Gallegly; four sisters: Johnnie King, Nadine Simpson, Grace Perry, and Joan Skorich; and two brothers: Jesse Robert Campbell and William "Bill" Campbell. Active Pallbearers will be friends and family. The family will receive friends at Benefield Funeral Home of Ashland Wednesday October 16, 2019 from 5:30 to 8:00 P.M. and until service time on Thursday. Benefield Funeral Home of Ashland is in charge of the arrangements. Send online condolences at benefieldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 16, 2019