Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church 1431 Broad St. Selma , AL View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Grady William Broadnax, Sr., former Band Director and Principal of Keith High School, died on April 17th, 2019. Grady was born on May 17th, 1945 in El Dorado, Arkansas to Grady Lee Broadnax and Margaret Phillips Broadnax and was raised in Anniston, AL, where his father was stationed with the army. His lifelong love for music was influenced by his father, who was in the army band and taught Grady to play instruments. Grady was a proud alumnus of Alabama A&M University where he was a member of the Marching Maroon and White band and received a degree in music. Grady would eventually move to Selma, AL to start his lifelong career in education at Keith High School as a Band Director in 1968, Assistant Principal in 1995, and Principal from 1998-2008 and would retire from Keith High School after 40 years. During his career at Keith, Grady accomplished several personal and professional successes, including completing his Masters and AA Degrees from Alabama State University and received a "Best Small Band in Alabama" award for his work with the Keith Marching Band. Although he wore many hats during his career, he valued the role as mentor to his students most. He was often heard stating the quote, "Good, Better, Best, never let them rest, until your good becomes your better and your better becomes your best." Grady was a devoted member of Tabernacle Baptist Church where he served as Chairman of the Trustee Board, a member of the Men of Valor, the Male Chorus, the Gate Keepers and served as a guide for the church's historic tours. He was an avid gardener often sharing his tips and produce with family and friends from near and far and would enjoy showing the "fruits of his labor" at various gardening exhibitions. Celebration of Life Services will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. from Tabernacle Baptist Church (1431 Broad St.) Selma, AL with Rev. Otis D. Culliver Officiating, and burial in Serenity Memorial Gardens, (4660 Water Ave.) Selma, AL. Grady was a beloved son, husband, brother, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He was preceded in death by parents Grady Lee and Margaret Broadnax and Sister Melba Patricia Broadnax. He leaves a devoted wife Margaret Scott Broadnax, Children Grady (Tiplah) William Broadnax, Jr., Katy, TX, Camille (Tarus) B. Redwine, Hueytown, AL, Talonda B. Astacio (Robert), Durham, NC, Valencia M. O'Neal (Derrick) Sylacauga, AL, Sister Shirley B. Munford, Atlanta, GA, brother Reginald M. Broadnax, Atlanta, GA, 1 sister-in-law Maria J. Scott, Columbus, OH, 8 Grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Grady William Broadnax, Sr., former Band Director and Principal of Keith High School, died on April 17th, 2019. Grady was born on May 17th, 1945 in El Dorado, Arkansas to Grady Lee Broadnax and Margaret Phillips Broadnax and was raised in Anniston, AL, where his father was stationed with the army. His lifelong love for music was influenced by his father, who was in the army band and taught Grady to play instruments. Grady was a proud alumnus of Alabama A&M University where he was a member of the Marching Maroon and White band and received a degree in music. Grady would eventually move to Selma, AL to start his lifelong career in education at Keith High School as a Band Director in 1968, Assistant Principal in 1995, and Principal from 1998-2008 and would retire from Keith High School after 40 years. During his career at Keith, Grady accomplished several personal and professional successes, including completing his Masters and AA Degrees from Alabama State University and received a "Best Small Band in Alabama" award for his work with the Keith Marching Band. Although he wore many hats during his career, he valued the role as mentor to his students most. He was often heard stating the quote, "Good, Better, Best, never let them rest, until your good becomes your better and your better becomes your best." Grady was a devoted member of Tabernacle Baptist Church where he served as Chairman of the Trustee Board, a member of the Men of Valor, the Male Chorus, the Gate Keepers and served as a guide for the church's historic tours. He was an avid gardener often sharing his tips and produce with family and friends from near and far and would enjoy showing the "fruits of his labor" at various gardening exhibitions. Celebration of Life Services will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. from Tabernacle Baptist Church (1431 Broad St.) Selma, AL with Rev. Otis D. Culliver Officiating, and burial in Serenity Memorial Gardens, (4660 Water Ave.) Selma, AL. Grady was a beloved son, husband, brother, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He was preceded in death by parents Grady Lee and Margaret Broadnax and Sister Melba Patricia Broadnax. He leaves a devoted wife Margaret Scott Broadnax, Children Grady (Tiplah) William Broadnax, Jr., Katy, TX, Camille (Tarus) B. Redwine, Hueytown, AL, Talonda B. Astacio (Robert), Durham, NC, Valencia M. O'Neal (Derrick) Sylacauga, AL, Sister Shirley B. Munford, Atlanta, GA, brother Reginald M. Broadnax, Atlanta, GA, 1 sister-in-law Maria J. Scott, Columbus, OH, 8 Grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close