Gray Hudson Hunter, 86, of Prattville, passed away on February 19, 2019. He is proceeded in death by his wife, Jimelu Hunter of 25 years, his mother and father, Sara and Gray L Hunter of Anniston and a son, Gray H Hunter Jr. Survivors include a son, Mark F Hunter (Karen) of Fairhope, two daughters, Catherine Taylor Fagan (Ray) of Harpersville and Brooke B Hunter (Suzy) of Anniston; three stepchildren, Jim Wood (Kathy) of Tuscaloosa, Susan Somers (Dan) of Ecletic and Kelly Cobb (Fred) of Smith's Station. Thirteen grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and a sister, Nancy Wallace of Houston Texas. A memorial service will be held at the First Methodist Church, Montgomery, on March 2 at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations to be made to: The Respite Ministry at FUMC 2416 W Cloverdale Park Rd Montgomery , Al 36111
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 28, 2019